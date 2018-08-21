Poultry unit given planning permission near Carrick-on-Shannon

Roscommon County Council have granted planning permission for a two unit poultry farm in Corgullion, Kilmore, close to Carrick-on-Shannon.



The two poultry units will measure in total 4,800sqm, including underground washing tanks. The operation, which will have enough capacity for 90,000 broiler chickens and will be the third largest broiler operation in the county.

There were a number of objections to the development on health and environmental grounds.



However, Roscommon County Council has granted permission subject to 19 conditions, including payment of €23,900 to be made out to the council for development contributions including the provision of public infrastructure and services.

The applicant, Catherine O’Beirne of Ros na hInse, Attyrory, Carrick-on-Shannon, will also have to construct silt traps to prevent suspended solids from entering the surface water system in the local area.



As well as this, no construction work is allowed to take place between 6pm and 8am Monday to Friday, after 2pm on Saturdays or on Sundays or public holidays.

There will also need to be vermin/ pest control programme, dust levels will be monitored by Roscommon County Council

The news has been welcomed by the IFA poultry committee.