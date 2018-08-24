Gardai issue advice in relation to Pope Francis' visit to Knock

An Garda Siochana have issued detailed advice in relation to the visit of Pope Francis to Knock on Sunday, August 26.

The public are advised that there will be road closures and detours in place and anyone intending to fly in or out of Ireland West Airport is advised to allow extra time to complete their journey as there will be heavy volumes of traffic and road closures will be in place on the N17.

