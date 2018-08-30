Drumshanbo native considering bid for the Presidential race

Six Presidential hopefuls are expected to address councillors in Leitrim on Monday, September 3, including a Donegal GP originally from Drumshanbo.

Dr. Charles McManus who is originally from Drumshanbo and now based in Dunkineely where he runs the Dunkineely Health centre has written a letter to Leitrim County Council expressing his interest in seeking a nomination for the Presidential Election.

Charles McManus and his wife Evelyn receiving an award last year

Minister Eoghan Murphy has confirmed the Presidential election will be held on October 26. That means candidates will have to have their nominations secured by September 26.

According to Leitrim County Council "We are expecting up to six presenters at the Council meeting next Monday morning at 11am."

There are however council meetings clashing and some of these people may not make the Leitrim meeting if they opt to present elsewhere.

The potentials at this point to present before Leitrim County Council are Athlone local Marie Goretti Moylan, Businessman Gavin Duffy, Businessman Sean Gallagher, Roscommon farmer John Groarke, Donegal based and Leitrim native Dr. Charles McManus and entertainer Sarah Louise Mulligan.

