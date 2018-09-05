World Pairs Angling Championship underway

Leitrim is the main location for this year's World Pairs Angling Competition which is taking place this week until Friday, September 7.



Anglers return year after year to fish and competitors from as far away as South Africa and Malaysia are in Leitrim this week along with those from mainland Europe, Serbia, the UK and Ireland.

Not only is Leitrim, Cavan and Fermanagh renowned for their top quality angling lakes and a great welcome, there are some top prizes to be won.



Pairs can win €20,650 cash for top ten places! This year the individual DAIWA Cup has £10,000 up for grabs in tackle and vouchers on top of a 100% pay out on entry!

Registration opened for the 2018 event on Sunday, September 2 in the Commercial & Tourist Hotel, Ballinamore. Sinn Féin's Martin Kenny TD, spokesperson on Agriculture, Food and Marine in the Dáil welcomed competitors to Leitrim.



In Leitrim the locations are Lough Scur, Haughtons, Church and Cullys shore and Connolly's Shore. In Cavan it is Brackley Lake, Bawnboy and Burnkey Lake and in Fermanagh it is Greenies Shore, Horse Island, Killadeas and Inish Fovar.

With no more than a 30 minute drive between the draw hubs based in the lively Lakelands towns of Ballyconnell, Ballinamore, and Enniskillen draw locations at each of these make for short onward drives for fishing. Draws are held in Ballinamore Tourist Office, The Angler's Rest Ballyconnell and FTB Tackle shop, Enniskillen.

