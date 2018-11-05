HSE advertise for permanent Carrigallen GP again

The HSE are currently advertising for a full time GP for Carrigallen after the previous candidate interviews were cancelled.



Fianna Fáil Deputy Eamon Scanlon recently queried what the HSE were doing to fill the full time position in Carrigallen. Dr Antoinette Gregan retired in August this year after working practicing in Carrigallen since 1985.



This week the HSE explained the GP post in Carrigallen was advertised in May and June 2018 and interviews, which were scheduled to take place on July 18th, were cancelled at short notice as both short listed candidates withdrew.

According to the HSE, “Since the 13th August 2018 the HSE has had a locum GP arrangement in place ensuring that a full range of GP Medical Services are available to the community in Carrigallen.

Also read: Full time permanent GP needed in Carrigallen



“This GP post was re-advertised in October 2018 across a number of mediums including the HSE website, the Sunday and Irish Independent and the Irish Medical Times. The closing date for receipt of completed applications is Wednesday 7 th November with interviews due to take place before end of November.”



The HSE are hopeful they will attract a suitable candidate and restore a permanent GP to service the Carrigallen Area. Deputy Scanlon welcomed this development and hopes a suitable candidate can be employed in this vital position for Carrigallen Health Centre and the large area it services.

Also read: Congratulations flood in for Seamus O'Rourke