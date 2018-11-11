Tommy Fleming to play St Patrick's Church, Mohill

Voice of Ireland Tommy Fleming will embark on a Nationwide Tour following the release of his latest CD and DVD Voice of Hope II.



Fleming plays St Patrick’s Church, Mohill on Friday November 30 at 8pm.

Admission by prepaid ticket only. Tickets on sale from Paul’s of Mohill, Mulveys Carrick-on-Shannon, Ballinamore Post Office or www.tommyfleming.net.

Tickets are €30 and are selling fast.



In September 2018, Tommy recorded Voice of Hope II in the beautiful setting of Galway Cathedral - following on from the phenomenal success of Voice of Hope (2005) which is one of the best-selling Irish albums ever!

The Voice of Hope II tour will be a special collection of spiritual and inspirational songs along with some of Tommy’s best-known hits. Tommy is famous for his own arrangement of “Danny Boy”, “Isle of Inisfree” and “Hard Times” - all songs that you know and love but you have never heard them until you hear Tommy Fleming’s version.



He also covers songs like “The Town I Loved So Well”, “Bridge Over Troubled Waters”, “Green Fields of France” and “Something Inside So Strong” along with many more.

Tommy turns each song into his own with his passionate and powerful style - touching emotions in you that only music can reach.



A Tommy Fleming concert is a musical experience not to be missed with one song more haunting than the other.

He has a universal appeal to all ages and backgrounds with a fan base that is growing stronger worldwide year by year.

Don’t miss this special night of music at the Voice of Hope II Tour.

