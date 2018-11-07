Update: Tesco in Carrick-on-Shannon reopens after pest control issue

Tesco in Carrick-on-Shannon has reopened this afternoon (Wednesday, November 7) after being closed over a pest issue last night.

According to Tesco "Following reports from a customer in our Carrick-on-Shannon store yesterday a pest issue was identified. We take issues like this extremely seriously and as is standard a closure notice was issued late yesterday evening.

"We immediately arranged for a pest control company to carry out a thorough inspection. All appropriate measures have been taken and we can confirm the store has now reopened. Tesco operates to the highest health and hygiene standards and regrets this issue arose and any inconvenience caused to customers."

A notice was placed on the large supermarket door last night to say it had closed early due to unforeseen circumstances.

The notice read: Dear customers. Due to urgent maintenance issues this store is closed and will reopen as soon as possible. Sorry for any inconvenience caused.

The Environmental Health Office at the HSE have not yet responded to the paper's queries on the details of the closure.