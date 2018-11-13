Customers from Kinlough to Tullaghan to receive improved water quality and supply

Irish Water, working in partnership with Leitrim County Council, is set to commence works from Kinlough to Tullaghan on the week commencing 26 November 2018 to improve water quality and security of supply, and reduce high levels of leakage to benefit local residents and businesses.

These renewal works involve the decommissioning of approximately 3.6 kilometres of old and damaged pipes and will involve laying new water service connections from a recently laid public water main in the public road to customers’ property boundaries.

The works are part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme which will reduce the high level of leakage across the country by fixing or replacing ageing water mains over the next four years. This contract is being carried out by Farran’s Construction Limited and is expected to be completed in February 2019.

Once complete customers will experience improved water quality in this area. These works will also ensure a more secure supply and improved pressure.

Explaining further what’s involved, Irish Water’s Water Network Regional Lead Declan Cawley said, “The section of works will take place between Kinlough and Tullaghan, Co Leitrim. The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and, where required, connecting it to the customers’ water supply pipes within private property. Where the existing service connections on the public side are lead these will be replaced as part of this improvement work.”

Areas of work will be limited to short sections to minimise impact on customers. The works may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shut offs.

Traffic management may be in place during this time and there may be local diversions in place for the duration of the works. Local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times. We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and works crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption these necessary works cause.

Residents and businesses in the areas to benefit from the planned improvements have been notified and customers can phone Irish Water on Callsave 1850 278 278 if they have any questions about the project.

Irish Water would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience these essential works cause. Details of work in the area will be updated regularly on the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website at https://www.water.ie/water- supply/supply-and-service- update/

This project forms part of Irish Water’s investment plan. Works have been prioritised to address the most critical issues in line with commitments outlined in Irish Water’s Business Plan. Delivery of the business plan will involve a €5.5 billion investment in capital spending on drinking water and wastewater quality and capacity and new infrastructure up to 2021. This plan includes an investment in leakage reduction and water quality initiatives, called the Leakage Reduction Programme, which will see an investment of €512 million during the period to 2021. These works are vital to ensuring a clean, safe and reliable public water supply to support our growing population and economy.