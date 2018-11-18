A Lens on The Glens Centre, Manohamilton

A Lens on The Glens, a public meeting to talk about the future of The Glens Centre, Manorhamilton will be held next Tuesday, November 20 at 8pm.



Following on from our feature in the paper last week on the future of The Glens Centre, Brendan Murray, Director has made a call out to the public to attend the meeting and have your day.

“To paraphrase Seán O’Casey, we will, with your assistance, rhetorically ask the question – “What is The Glens”?

“We all know it as a centre for the arts, a conversion of a lovely old Methodist church, with a very modern set up as a 130 seat theatre, with top class acoustics and technical expertise.

“But what is its function? Its remit? Its raison d’etre?

“Where does it stand in the community?

“How best do we serve the community? Your community.

“That is what we hope you will take an interest in discussing.



“In its 22 years of operations, The Glens has, of course, seen many changes, both physically and directionally. As it embarks on a new phase, with a new Board of Directors and a new Artistic Director, we would like to engage with as many people as we can as we try to set out fresh artistic vision for the next few years.

“So please join us if you can and have your say.



"Whether you be an artist(e), a business, a volunteer, an attendee, we want to hear from everyone in the community of North Leitrim. Schools and community groups are especially encouraged to attend.

“The Glens is yours and whether you care deeply, or just have a passing interest, we want your input.

“So please join us on the night and let the debate begin.”