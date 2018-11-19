Leitrim dog reaches final in pet personality competition

Tori, a Portuguese Pointer from Keshcarrigan, Co Leitrim reached the final of a nationwide pet competition, a great achievement beating off tough competition from all over Ireland.

Having identified six main dog personalities, Petmania teamed up with Purina Beta to search for Real Dogs Ambassadors for each different personality. The specialist pet retailer announced the finalists of the Real Dogs pet personality competition, with one of these being from County Leitrim.

Owner Sally Moffatt with Tori

This one of a kind initiative has seen pet parents analyse and understand their dogs’ personalities. The competition had a huge emphasis on the wonderful personalities’ that dogs have, instead of the usual aesthetic and cuteness focused competitions. There were six different categories, the Thrill-seeker, the Jester, the Foodie, the Explorer, the Chaser and the Buddy.

Tori is a Portuguese Pointer, the only one in Ireland. She reached the final of the Thrill-seeker category of the Real Dogs competition. Her owner Sally describes her as a crazy dog that never stops when she's out. Tori is into everything and clever enough to work out how to get what she wants. There is never a dull moment when Tori is around!

Expert dog behaviourist Suzi Walsh applauds the unique competition, saying “Petmania's Real Dogs competition is a great way of understand your dog more and appreciate that each dog has their own individual personality. It allows dog owners to realise how well they know their best friend.”

For more information, and to check out the finalists visit www.petmania.ie/realdogs or call into any of Petmania’s 12 stores nationwide.