Conservation architect needed for wall in Mohill

Leitrim County Council have advised the custodians of St Mary’s Church, Mohill to engage the services of a Conservation Architect and Structural Engineer for information on how best to stabilize the bulging wall there.

Once the nature and extent of the stabilising works have been agreed the Council can engage with the custodians and advise on potential funding streams that may be available.

Cllr Enda Stenson sought an update on the situation and thanked Council Engineer Darragh O’Boyle for meeting with the custodians recently.

Cllr Stenson said the broken wall is the first view you get on the approach from Ballinamore and it lets down the great work done to improve the appearance of the town.

Cllr Sean McGowan and Cllr Seadhna Logan supported the progress on the wall as it is “dangerous.”

No funding for any more drainage in Mohill

Cllr Sean McGowan asked Leitrim County Council that a programme of works to clean and removed heavy vegetation from the river that flows along Castle Street in Mohill as it looks very unsightly looking.

The council said this years allocation was spent on the cleaning of the Rinn River from the Shannon to Cloonbonaigh Lake.

Additional drainage was also undertaken in Mohill so it is “unlikely that next years allocation will be spent in Mohill as we have to invest in other drainage districts within the Carrick Municipal District.

