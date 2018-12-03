Leitrim Village to Drumcong road closed for repair

Regional Road R209-1 at Drumheckil, Leitrim Village to R209-7 at Drumaleague, Drumcong will temporarily close to public traffic to facilitate the repair of the road.

This temporary road closure came into effect this morning at 7am Monday, December 3 until 6pm Thursday, December 6.

Alternative Routes:

Diversion for HGV's and through traffic will be via Regional Road R280, R207, and R208 between Leitrim Village and Drumcong and this route is via Drumshambo.

Diversions will be signposted.

Leitrim County Council would like to thank you for your co-operation and regret any inconvenience caused.

Also read: It will turn very, very cold tonight in Leitrim