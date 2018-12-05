Stella is a new local celebrity after appearance on Late Late Toy Show

Eleven year old Stella McGirl from Ballinamore has quickly become a celebrity after her appearance on the Late Late Toy Show.



A pure natural in front of the cameras, she let Tubridy away with nothing and let her unique story telling skills shine. She even got a plug in for her father's pub McGirl's Bar!

The social media army loved her, with many calling for her to get her own TV show.

Stella was called upon in her hometown of Ballinamore to help Santa Claus turn on the lights on Saturday night and we are sure her appearances won't stop there!

Watch Stella on the Late Late Toy Show again here.



The Leitrim Observer has also been contacted by toy producers The Field Toys who will present Stella with some of the toys she reviewed but didn't get a chance to talk about on the Toy Show.

According to Padraic Cuddy owner of the Roscommon made 'the Field Toys' “our presence on the Late Late Toy Show 2018 was upstaged by the amazing Stella McGirl from Leitrim, her ease of personality has won over the hearts of the nation, and while we love for our field toys to be centre stage, we were very happy for Stella to shine like the little star she is!

Since all the toys shown on The Late Late Toy Show are donated to children's hospitals, Mr Cuddy has arranged with Stella’s mum Clare to make a very special presentation to her in the famous McGirl’s bar this week.



Stella is the daughter of Liam and Clare McGirl and is the granddaughter of the legendary John Joe McGirl.

The 30th anniversary of the Sinn Féin TD's death is being commemorated in Ballinamore this Saturday night, December 8.