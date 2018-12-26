The most popular motor vehicle is back!

Sixty one years since it's original inception, the Honda Super Club 124 is now available in Ireland!

The Super Cub C125 marks a new page in the unique story of a vehicle with such universal appeal that over 100 Million Honda Cubs have been sold in over 160 countries, and with such an instantly-recognisable look that it was the first vehicle in Japan to be granted a three dimensional trademark.



While the look does not deviate from the classic template, an increase in power and torque thanks to its 125cc engine helps keep the Super Cub ahead of city traffic; its automatic centrifugal clutch has also been upgraded to match the output boost and give ultra-smooth, quiet gear changes.

The steel frame too, has been optimised with a tuned rigidity balance that maintains the Super Cub’s famously welcoming usability.



Longer travel front and rear suspension, 17-inch cast aluminum wheels and disc front brake deliver a supple, confident ride with strong stopping power.

Full LED lighting brings a modern touch, the Smart Key day-to-day convenience.



Pearlescent paint highlights the evocative design of the Super Cub C125, which is available in the following options: Pearl Niltava Blue & Pearl Nebula Red

Features:

- A subtle evolution of the classic clean and timeless Super Cub style, plus full LED lighting.

- Easy to use, with comfortable riding position and smooth, stable handling.

- Longer travel suspension, 17-inch front/rear wheels and front disc brake; single channel ABS.

- Honda Smart Key with ‘answer-back’ function for day-to-day convenience.

The Honda Super Cub C125 is priced at €4,200 and is available from Moran's Bike Shop, Drumshanbo.

Keep an eye out for the Hondas back on Leitrim roads!