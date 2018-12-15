Killeshandra Primary Care Centre gets planning permission

A new primary care centre in Killeshandra has been given planning permission by Cavan County Council.

In submissions, two local GPs strongly supported the application, claiming the existing facility isn’t fit for purpose.

In October this year, Remcoll Limited applied for permission to demolish an existing two-storey semi-detached house at Portaliff, Killeshandra. They want to replace that building with the construction of a two-storey primary care centre and GP surgery, measuring nearly 13,000 square feet. There are also plans for a car park, with 31 spaces.

The council has granted permission for the new development, subject to 16 conditions.