AvantCard Pairc Sean MacDiarmad to host All-Ireland Club Championship semi-final

It has been confirmed this afternoon that Carrick-on-Shannon's AvantCard Pairc Sean MacDiarmada will host the AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Championship semi-final between Donegal champions Gweedore and Galway champions Corofin on Sunday, February 16, throw-in 1.30pm.

The other semi-final, between Leinster champions Mullinalaghta St Columba’s from Longford and Kerry's Dr Crokes will be played on the same date in Semple Stadium, Thurles, throw-in 3.30pm.

Both games are scheduled to be broadcast live on TG4.

Ballinamore's Pairc Sean Ui Heslin has also been selected to host an AIB Junior Club Championship semi-final with the meeting of Sligo champions Easkey, who defeated Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher and Red Hughs from Donegal set to take place on January 20, throw in 2pm.

It was also confirmed that Carrick Hurling, who became the first Leitrim hurling team to win a provincial title, will contest their All-Ireland semi-final against Monaghan champions, Castleblayney, in TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar on Sunday, January 20, throw-in 2pm.

