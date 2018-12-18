Get your Christmas cards in the post!

Thursday, December 20 is your last chance to send letters and parcels by Irish Standard Post in time for Christmas.

If you need to send letters or parcels by standard or registered post to Northern Ireland it needs to be in the mail tomorrow, Wednesday, December 19.

Tomorrow, Wednesday 19th is also the last day you can use An Post’s International Courier Service to send mail to Europe and the USA while the deadline for Britain is Thursday.

The last posting date for Express Post and Courier Post destined for somewhere in the Republic of Ireland is Friday, December 21.

Earlier this week an An Post spokesperson offered this advice to customers, "We advise customers to always use full postal addresses, to write clearly, seal all items carefully and to use lots of wrapping paper and tape on parcels. A return address on all items will allow us to safely return items that cannot be delivered."