New focus on breeding curlews in Leitrim

BirdWatch Ireland, on behalf of the Curlew EIP Operational Group (OG) is looking for an Ecological Advisor and a Predator Control Officer to assist with the delivery of The Irish Breeding Curlew EIP in South Leitrim.



Funded by the Department of Agriculture and European Innovation Partnership fund, the project will trial innovative programmes to improve breeding outcomes for Curlew in Leitrim, including: training farmers in predator control; nest protection through electric fencing; capital works to improve habitats; and a results based measure for Curlew.



Breeding pairs were found in Headford, Correish, Lisduff, Effrinagh, Anaghmadoo and the surrounding areas of south Leitrim.

The curlew , one of the most iconic birds of the rural Irish landscape has been at a staggering 97% decline since the 1980s. The new breeding programme is focusing only on South Leitrim and the Corrib area, Co Mayo until 2021.



