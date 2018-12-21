Two men released as Strokestown investigation continues

The two males who had been detained in relation to the investigation into criminal damage and assault at Falsk, Strokestown have been released this morning without charge. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The investigation is ongoing and Gardai wish to renew their appeal to anyone with information to come forward and contact us here at Castlerea Garda Station on 094 9621630 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.