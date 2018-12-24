29-year-old missing from Strokestown

Gardaí wish to seek the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 29-year-old Tomas Martinkus, who is missing from his home in Strokestown, Co. Roscommon.

He was last seen on the 19th of December 2018 at approx. 5am. His family and friends are concerned for his safety.

Tomas is described as 5' 10" with brown hair and blue eyes. It is not known what Tomas was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Strokestown on 071-9633002, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.