New secondary school in Ballyconnell is not signed off yet

The amalgamation and closure of St Mogue's and St Bricin's College in West Cavan for the construction of a new second level school in Ballyconnell has not been finalised.



Fianna Fáil Deputy Brendan Smith from Bawnboy has revealed through a Dáil question last week that “The Department of Education have not made any decision in relation to the Cavan Monaghan ETB proposal.”

Deputy Smith who is opposed to the radical move by Cavan Monaghan ETB asked the Minister for Education his plans to ensure that there will be no reconfiguration in the provision of second-level school services in West Cavan.



Education Minister Joe McHugh stated, “I can confirm to the Deputy that the decision making authority for school amalgamations belongs to the Patron/Trustees of a school, and this is subject to the approval of the Minister for Education and Skills.



“Any proposed changes involves extensive negotiations at local level and must be well planned and managed in a manner that accommodates the interests of students, parents, teachers, local communities and contributes to an inclusive education system. In this regard, correspondence from the relevant ETB was received in recent days. Once my Department has had an opportunity to consider same further contact will be made with the ETB.”



Further local meetings in Cavan are due to take place in opposition to the plans in January.

