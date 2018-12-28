Garda appeal issued for information on missing Cavan teenager

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16 year old Cristina Ciurar, missing from her home in Belburbet, Co. Cavan since 26th December, 2018.

Cristina is described as approximately 5ft 8” in height with long brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen she was wearing a cream skirt and a green jacket. She is believed to be in the company of her boyfriend and he has access to a red VW Golf car. It is possible that they may be in Northern Ireland.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Cavan Garda Station 049 - 4368800 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.