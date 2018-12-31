Salmon fishing opens on the Drowes tomorrow

The first cast of the 2019 salmon fishing season on the River Drowes commences at 8.30am on January 1.

Conditions are looking good for opening day with the forecast set to be one of the mildest New Year's Days in years with temperatures of 8 to 9 degrees celsius predicted in mainly dry conditions with a light westerly breeze.

The current water level is also much lower than the flood conditions which have endured over recent years. The water is at 0.586 metres and water temperature is 8 degrees celsius which means all pools will be fishable and conditions are suitable for fly.

Also read: A kilo of silver on offer for whoever catches the first salmon on the Drowes!

The fishing tackle shop at Lareen will be open from 6am for permits and state salmon licences. Prices for permits and all state salmon licences remain unchanged from last season.

A day permit is €25.

A one day state salmon licence is €20, a 21 day salmon licence is €40, an annual local district licence is €56, the annual all district licence is €100 and the annual juvenile, under 18, licence is €10.

This year to mark the International Year of the Salmon, all anglers on the Drowes that are present to start their fishing season at the river will be presented with a stainless steel commemorative pin.



More importantly - the angler who catches and releases the first salmon of the year from the river Drowes will be presented with the newly commissioned Conservation Cup.

The angler will also be presented with a one kilogramme bar of silver worth €750.

Good luck!