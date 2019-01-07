Four local Wind Farm Community Funds now open for applications

Four local Wind Farms Carrane Hill, Garvagh Glebe, Black Banks and Tullynahaw have announced the sixth round of their community funds. The funds are valued at a combined value of over €52,000 this year.

Applications can be made online until Friday, March 15 at 5pm via http://www. windfarmcommunityfunds.ie/

Funding is available to support local organisations in the delivery community projects and initiatives which fall within one or more of our broad themes:

- Education and Skills.

- Health, Safety and Wellbeing.

- Environment and Habitat Conservation.

- Energy Efficiency and Sustainability.

- Culture and Heritage.

- Recreation, Sport and Social Inclusion.



Since their launch in 2014, the funds have committed to investing more than €262,000 in 81 community projects within the vicinity of the wind farm.

Carrane Hill Wind Farm is a renewable energy project located near Geevagh in Co Sligo. It is developed and operated by Olivern Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of ESB.



Black Banks Wind Farm is a renewable energy project located near Drumkeerin in Co Leitrim. It is developed and operated by Waterfern Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of ESB.



Tullynahaw Wind Farm is a renewable energy project located near Kilronan in Co Roscommon. It is developed and operated by Tullynahaw Power Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of ESB.



Garvagh Glebe Wind Farm is a renewable energy project located near Arigna in Co Leitrim. It is developed and operated by Garvagh Glebe Power Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of ESB.



ESB is Ireland’s foremost energy company and the largest supplier of renewable electricity. Through innovation, expertise and investment, ESB is leading the way in developing a modern, efficient electricity system, capable of delivering sustainable and competitive energy supplies to our customers. Every day, ESB works for a better energy future by investing in low-carbon generating technologies in Ireland and Great Britain, building smarter electricity networks in Ireland and working with others to find innovative solutions to today’s energy challenges.

