Planning sought for additional turbines at Tullynamoyle Wind Farm

Tullynamoyle Windfarm 5 Ltd have submitted planning permission for an additional six wind turbines.

The farm has an existing 15 wind turbines and will add to the farm in the townlands of Lackagh, Tullynamoyle, Gowlaun and Altavra, Killarga, co Leitrim.

The gird connection to Corderry substation will be located in the townlands of Knockacullion, Tawnahoney, Lisnagowan, Tawnylea, Derrintawny, Shivdelagh, Cloonagh, Drumduffy and Corderry, Killarga, Co Leitrim.

The proposed development will consist of six wind turbines with hub heights of up to 92m with an overall height of up to 150 m to blade tip, construction of crane hardstands, two substation buildings and site access as well as underground grid connection approx 5km in length along the existing public road.

The planning application is accompanied by an Environmental Impact Assessment Report and by a Natura Impact Statement. The application can be viewed at Arás an Chontae, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Also read: Four local wind farm community funds now open for applications