Leitrim's Dave Duke for new iRadio show

Glenade native, Dave Duke will take over iRadio's Drive-Time show "The Lift" this week.

Dave Duke has presented the late night show on iRadio since March 2017 and is a well-known club DJ across the country and previously wore the number 1 jersey between the sticks for Melvin Gaels and was a student of Magh Ene College, Bundoran Co.Donegal.



This change for the talented young man comes about as iRadio unveils its new weekday schedule for 2019.

Speaking about the move Dave Duke told the Leitrim Observer: "This is a huge step for me personally, and it's a testament to the faith that iRadio has placed in me.



“I have gone from joining the promo-team to the nighttime show to 'The Lift' in the space of two and a half years."

"I am really looking forward to working with the powerhouse professional that is Fionnuala Corbett, her professionalism amazes me every time I have worked with her."

"Just can't wait to get behind that mic and get cracking!"

Posting on his Facebook page, Dave Duke said, “Personally, This is huge. At the start of 2017, I got 2 letters and one phone call.

Letter 1. - My Dole was to be cut.

Letter 2. - Speeding Fine.

The Call - An offer to present the nighttime show.

Two years later, here we are!"



Listen to Dave Duke and Fionnuala Monday to Friday 3-6pm.

