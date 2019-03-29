Ballinamore celebrity Stella McGirl is back on The Late Late Show tonight!

Things cannot get any more exciting can they?!

Not only is the whole county evacuating and heading to Dublin to see our very own boys play in Croke Park on Saturday but Stella McGirl is back on The Late Late Show tonight!

Ballinamore's Stella who made a massive impression on The Late Late Toy Show last year is sure to give the Leitrim county team a mention during her appearance tonight.

Stella will be on the same show as big soccer names Jason McAteer and John Aldridge. McAteer and Aldridge will join host Ryan Tubridy ahead of a fundraiser game next month which will see Liverpool Legends take on a Republic of Ireland squad to raise money for the Sean Cox Rehabilitation Trust.

YouTuber and author Riyadh Khalaf will be talking to Ryan as well as Guido Nasi who was attacked in Dublin in 1999 leaving him with partial sight, and unable to walk or feed himself.

Ryan will also be joined by Colette Byrne, Venetia Quick and John Fitzsimons on adjusting to life after the death of their partners, and why it’s so important for them to speak about their loss.

Music will be from Damien Dempsey and we’ll have a performance from the stars of The King and I.

The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, Friday, March 29th at 9.35pm

H'up Ya Boy ya!

