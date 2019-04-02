Car overturned outside of Kilclare this morning

Gardai and Leitrim Fire Service are at the scene of a car accident outside Kilclare this morning (Tuesday, April 2).

A car has overturned at the bridge close to the former Mulross Nursing Home. Gardai said the single vehicle accident occurred at approx 9am this morning and there are no serious injuries reported.

There is one lane of traffic in operation, as Gardai and Fire officers clear the scene but motorists can expect some delay.

Gardai are advising all motorists to drive with caution following snow fall earlier this morning.

