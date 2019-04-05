Garda chiefs draft in Armed Support Unit to patrol streets of Longford after man is attacked in broad daylight

Garda chiefs have drafted in the Armed Support Unit to patrol the streets of Longford this evening after a man was attacked in broad daylight by a number of armed men wearing balaclavas.

Up to six men attacked the victim in the vicinity of the N4 Axis Centre before speeding from the scene in two vehicles.

He has since been taken to hospital with what have been described as non life threatening injuries.

Gardaí, in the meantime, have launched an investigation and have appealed for witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident which occurred shortly before 1pm to contact them at Longford Garda Station.

It comes just four days after a man was allegedly stabbed at a retail outlet along the Killashee Road in Longford town.

The Leader understands that while a separate investigation is still ongoing in relation to the latter incident, garda bosses believe both incidents are not linked in any way.

Supt Jim Delaney expressed his concern over this afternoon's events and urged those involved to take a "step back" and consider the damage such episodes were having on their community.

"Obviously, we (gardaí) are not going to sit on our hands and we are hoping to reassure the public in relation to public safety by taking these steps (bring in Armed Support Unit), increasing our visibility and putting on as many extra patrols as I can possibly do," he said.

"All these people are doing is damaging the good name of Longford and they are trying to drag down all the good work that has been done.

"We (gardaí) certainly don't condone this type of behaviour and I am sure that goes for most people and in that respect I would ask them to desist from this type of behaviour immediately."