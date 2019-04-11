Sligo Hospital is restricting inappropriate blood tests from GP clinics

Last week a Leitrim doctor's surgery put up a notice advising patients of a delay in blood test results due to staff shortages at Sligo University Hospital.

A spokesperson for the hospital said the post was inaccurate.

The spokesperson told the Leitrim Observer: “Last week Sligo University Hospital wrote to all GPs in the area to advise of the increasing volume of samples being received from GPs and audits had shown that inappropriate tests are being performed routinely. As a result, a number of tests (which were specified in the letter) would no longer be processed unless accompanied by relevant clinical details. The letter confirmed that the SUH laboratory is trying to maintain access to all appropriate lab tests for all clinicians and therefore restricting inappropriate testing.

“The statement/notice that blood results would be delayed for up to one month is inaccurate. Currently the turn-around for GP blood test results is 2 days for GPs who can receive results electronically and 3-4 days for GPs who receive hard copy reports by post.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Martin Kenny and Eamon Scnalon both brought up the issue of overcrowding at Sligo University Hospital.

Speaking in the Dáil, Sinn Féin's Deputy Kenny said: “I raised again the issue of Sligo University Hospital where 50 people are on trolleys today. There were 41 on trolleys yesterday. In the past week there have been over 30 people on trolleys.

“Bed capacity is central to this issue. There is a proposal from the hospital to build a new 50-bed unit. Deputy Tony McLoughlin and I met the Minister last week and while he has said he wants to progress that, we need action right now to resolve the problem.

“As for what can be done right now, there are two Advanced Nurse Practitioners in the accident and emergency department. They carry out work such as treating cuts and bruises and small injuries with which people come into the hospital. The hospital has applied to have two more advanced nurse practitioners appointed and that request has been turned down twice. If that were done, it would relieve the situation immediately in the accident and emergency department in Sligo University Hospital.

“It is a practical solution to the problem. It will not resolve it but it is something that needs to happen and can happen right now if those appointments were approved.”

Fianna Fáil Deputy Eamon Scanlon told the Taoiseach, “There was a commitment twelve months ago to increase bed numbers in Sligo University Hospital. These beds have yet to materialise. We do not have a capital plan for 2019 which is disgraceful four months into the year.

“I put it to the Taoiseach today that alternatives must be sought if no beds are incoming. One such solution is to increase home help funding in the region. It is a far cheaper option, frees up hospital beds if supports are in place for those awaiting discharge from hospital, and various studies have shown that growing old in your own home is better for physical and mental health.

“Waiting lists are growing. I am aware of people who have been on home help waiting lists and have passed away before being awarded home help hours. The Minister and his Taoiseach have to address the increasing capacity issues in Sligo University Hospital and this is one such solution I urge them to take on board,” concluded Deputy Scanlon.

