Easter Fun for all the Family  at The Dock

Are you looking for some events/ activities for the kids over Easter?



Come join Mud Bugs for a morning of art, crafts and nature activities at The Dock. Your little ones could explore all sorts of natural wonders such as how seeds grow and what bugs need to thrive. Thursday 18th April - 10:30am Ages 4- 7 years and 1:00pm Ages 8-12 years. For bookings: 086 0764893



Join The Dock for a gorgeous Bluegrass Concert concert for babies featuring the wonderful musicians Leon Mooney and Leslie Jones performing a gentle selection of music in a safe, secure and child friendly environment. Leon and Leslie were members of Sligo based band Rackhouse Pilfer. The concert will last for approximately 45 minutes.

Bluegrass Babies on Saturday, April 20 at 11am & 1pm. Tickets €5 per baby / adult



Do you have a budding musician at home? The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon have the perfect workshop to encourage young talent! Devon MacGillivray (Leitrim Light Orchestra), will be experimenting with looping, mixing and many other fun techniques in her Digital Loop Music Workshop at The Dock. Let your little creators create!!

For ages 8+ No experience required.

Digital Loop Music Workshop on Saturday, April 20 at 11am. Tickets €6.

