Hit the floor for Leitrim Dance week

The county will reverberate next week with toe tapping, floor smacking and heel banging steps for Leitrim Dance Week happening from Monday, April 22 to Sunday 28.



This is the fourth annual Leitrim Dance Project.

The programme is designed for emerging and established professional dancers who want to make dance part of their career and combines skills development alongside a programme of talks with leading dancers and dance organisations and an informal dance club held each evening.



The Dance Week professional development programme at The Dock includes youth and adult workshops with Cormac Begley, Yaelle Azoulay and Aontoine Turmine as well as talks, concerts, field trips and sessions in Carrick-on- Shannon.

Dance tutor and Montréal native, Yaëlle Azoulay, is one of Québec’s foremost step dancers and choreographers.

Antoine Turmine has toured extensively with [ZØGMA] Collectif de folklore urbain. He regularly presents work at BIGICO in Montréal and is a frequent collaborator in both contemporary and percussive dance traditions.

Cormac Begley is a bass, baritone, treble and piccolo concertina player from a west Kerry musical family. He is the founder of Airt and the award winning Tunes in the Church live concert series in Galway and Dublin. He is currently artist in residence in the Dock Arts Centre.



A Leitrim House Dance with musicians Dave Sheridan, Padraig McGovern, Colm O'Connell, Cormac Begley and Stephen Doherty will be held at Glenview Folk museum, Ballinamore on Tuesday, April 23 at 8.30pm.

On Thursday, April 25 a dance diologue, acustic night in The Dock with dancers.



After the dance workshop week, the Lough Allen Dance Weekend gets underway with a host of activites and events.

Friday, April 26 has a brush dance workshop with Edwina Guckian and a dance session with Mossie Martin, Liam Kelly and Sean Carroll.



Saturday 27, sees Sean Nós Dance workshops, Irish Traditional music pop up archives, sessions, battering steps, old style dancing and a Ceilí Mór with music by The Salamanca Band at 10pm in the Lough Allen hotel.

There are more workshops on Sunday 28 and the week ends with the Sean Stíl old style dance competition.

The first prize at this event is €800 and it will celebrate dancers of all ages and styles from the four provinces of Ireland.

The competition is open to the first 30 dancers to enter, dancers must be over 25 years and have experience - dancers not chancers!



Music can be provided or you can bring your own, any type of shoe or clothes can be worn.

Send your entries to Leitrim Dance Project, Headford, Drumsna and include your name, address and contact details with a €20 fee.



For more information on any aspect of this exciting floor thumping week call 0861649989, email:leitrimdanceproject@ gmail.com or visit www.leitrimdanceproject.com

