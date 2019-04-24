Manorhamilton student shines in National Debating Competition

The national final of the Junior Debating National Mace was hosted recently by Coláiste Na Hinse, Bettystown, Co. Meath.

The largest debating competition in Ireland at any level, the grand final comprising the top 80 from the original 500 speakers was chaired by Mairead McGuinness MEP for Leitrim and first Vice-President of the European Parliament.

Student Hannah Smith from St Clare's Comprehensive, Manorhamilton, pictured above the MEP, reached the final.