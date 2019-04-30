Leitrim's top restaurants revealed

The best places to eat in Leitrim have been revealed by the All Ireland Irish Restaurant Awards. The national awards will take place on May 13 in the Clayton, Burlington Road where over 1,000 guests will sit down to a five-course gala dinner, prepared by previous winners of the Irish Restaurant Awards. The awards are one of the premier events in the hospitality industry, the largest and most prestigious event in the hospitality industry.

In addition to the regional awards, restaurants from each county will also be competing in national awards, which will be presented at the All Ireland Awards on May 13.

Adrian Cummins, Chief Executive Officer of the Restaurants Association of Ireland said, “Now in their 11th year, the Irish Restaurant Awards have grown year on year and with over 90,000 nominations from the public in 2019, it’s a great showcase of all the excellent produce and skilled chefs that we have here in Ireland. The Irish Restaurant Awards prides itself on celebrating the best of the best, knowing that Irish restaurants are among the best in the world.

Ireland may be a small country, but it boasts everything from fine dining to high quality gastropubs, from the comfort of traditional Irish food to exploring the world though exotic world cuisine, the Irish restaurant industry has much to offer. We have an appreciation for what we eat and where our food comes from, as well as the dedication of those working in the food industry. We wish all those nominated the best of luck on the 13th May.”

Leitrim winners:

Best Restaurant – Sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants

The Cottage Restaurant, Jamestown



Best Chef – Sponsored by Nisbets

Shamzuri Hanifa of The Cottage Restaurant



Best Newcomer

Our Happy Place, Carrick-on-Shannon



Best Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant – Sponsored by BWG Foodservice

The Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon



Best Restaurant Manager – Sponsored by AIB Merchant Services

Frances Cryan of Cryans Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon



Best Customer Service – Sponsored by Lockton

Cryans Hotel, Carrick-on-shannon



Best Café – Sponsored by Illy

Synergy Café, Carrick-on-Shannon



Pub of the Year – Sponsored by Jameson Caskmates

The Barrelstore, Carrick-on-Shannon



Best Wine Experience – Sponsored by Gilbeys with Bibendum

St.George's Terrace Restaurant, Carrick-on-Shannon



Best Gastro Pub – Sponsored by Elavon

The Oarsman, Carrick-on-Shannon



Best World Cuisine – Sponsored by HiUp

Spice India, Carrick-on-Shannon



Best “Free From” – Sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free

Sweet Geranium Café, Drumshanbo



Best Kids Size Me

The Riverbank Restaurant at The Clubhouse Bar, Dromahair



Local Food Hero – Sponsored by Rewarding Times

Dave Fitzgibbon of St.George's Terrace Restaurant



Best Emerging Irish Cuisine – Sponsored by Odaios

Sweet Geranium Café, Drumshanbo



Best Casual Dining – Sponsored by Just Eat

Luna Restaurant, Dromahair

