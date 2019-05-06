Pushing back the border - Brendan Smith election posters in Northern Ireland

As if the Midlands - North West constituency for the European Elections isn't big enough with 13 counties, Fianna Fáil's Brendan Smith decided to try and entice Fermanagh voters also last week!



Brendan Smith Number 1 posters were erected across the border in Belcoo, Derrylin, Garrison last week but were quickly taken down after the mistake was noticed. Smith is running in the European Elections in the Republic of Ireland. His posters were noticed alongside Northern Ireland Local Election posters.

The Cavan-Monaghan Fianna Fáil TD who is seeking to be an MEP is from Bawnboy, West Cavan, close to the border. He knows the area and the border very well, so the mistake is understood to have happened when supporters erected the posters by mistake.

Fianna Fáil said “posters were removed when the matter was brought to our attention.”

