Water main improvement works in Eslin may cause disruption to supply

Irish Water wishes to advise customers in Eslin that as part of water main improvement works being delivered there may be disruption to water supply from 9am to 2pm on Wednesday 8 May 2019.

The works being undertaken are part of the construction of 1.9km of new water mains along the public road and the installation of new service connections from the new water main to each customer’s property.

During these essential planned works homes and businesses in the Eslin area may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages. Following these improvement works water supply may take 2-3 hours to return as water refills the network.

Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause.

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1850 278 278 for any questions in relation to the works.

These works are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme which will, over the next four years, see €500 million invested to reduce the level of leakage across the country by fixing and replacing ageing water mains. This will ensure a safe, reliable water supply which is vital for our health, our environment and our growing population and economy.

To find out more about Irish Water’s national programme of works to reduce leakage and improve Ireland’s water supply visit our Leakage Reduction Programme Page.

For updates visit www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update/

#IWLeitrim: As part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme, mains rehabilitation works may affect supply to Eslin & surrounds from 9am until 2pm on 8 May. Please RT. #IrishWater — Irish Water Care (@IWCare) May 7, 2019

