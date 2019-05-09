Walk (or run) in the footsteps of Mohill's Beirne family

Two years ago the Beirne family from Mohill, Co Leitrim walked away with the title of Ireland's Fittest Family and the search is on for more families to join in the next round of the competition.

Have you and your family got what it takes to win?

You can apply for Ireland's Fittest Family online at: http://t1n.ie/2q3

Now in it’s seventh series, this year will see the competition fiercer than ever before!

Producers are searching the country to find the fittest, fastest, strongest families to enter.

The winning family will secure a €15,000 cash prize and be crowned Ireland's Fittest Family 2019.

There are some rules for those seeking to enter, namely:

- Minimum age for competitors is 14-years-old on June 1, 2019;

- Each family must be comprised of four immediate members - e.g. grandparents, parents, children step-

children;

- The series will be shot July - September 2019 and families must be available between these dates.

If you have any questions you can email – fittestfamily@animotv.ie or call the production team on (01) 531 3933.