Search begins for Leitrim families to share their foodie secrets

TV chef Catherine Fulvio is calling on Leitrim participants to bring their recipes to the table, for a chance to feature on a fresh new series of RTÉ One’s Tastes Like Home.

Home cooks with a flare for a feast, a scrumptious supper or a recipe immersed in tradition are encouraged to apply, to fly the flag for Leitrim.

Tastes Like Home is a cooking and travel show which follows six families living in Ireland, as they share their quintessential family favourite recipe, and bring a taste of home to a loved one living abroad.

The popular TV show, now in its fourth year, will air six bite-sized episodes this winter, after another successful season whet appetites in 2018.

"We all have a dish that awakens the very best of memories, and we want you to share yours with the nation! Myself and the team will visit your loved ones wherever they live, be it Hong Kong, Iceland, Hvar, Maderia, Poland, Lithuania, India, Japan or New Orleans, and help them recreate the dish that "Tastes Like Home.

"We have visited so many wonderful families across Ireland and brought their dishes to life again with their families in far flung places that they now call home, from New Zealand to South Africa to Sweden,” said Catherine Fulvio.

Should there be successful applicants from Leitrim they will host Catherine in their home and teach her how to whip up their gastronomical delight.

Catherine then visits their loved one abroad, taking viewers on a whistle-stop tour of their home away from home, before helping to re-create the dish that for them, tastes like home. Whatever the menu, this coming series of home cooked cuisine is sure to tickle the taste buds of viewers across the country.

"We want to hear from people who are willing to tell their family story, who is away, why and for how long and what they mean to you. Include three family favourite recipes that are missed when away from home stating why and what they mean to you and to the family member who is away from home.

"Of course you can do this in reverse also, families that are not from Ireland but have a family member living in Ireland that misses their families meals can also enter e.g. last year we had Anders from Stockhom showed me how to make Swedish meatballs that his daughter who now lives in Kerry missed so much,” Catherine continued.

HOW TO ENTER

Applications are open and close at 5pm on 26th May, To apply, simply submit an application form along with three family favourite recipes and what they mean to you for consideration. RTÉ One, with the help of Londis, will recruit six successful participants from across the country.

Applicants apply online at www.tasteslikehome.ie or post application to: Tastes Like Home TV Show, C/O Another Avenue, 14 Clyde Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4.