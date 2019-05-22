Funding secured to save RehabCare services in Leitrim

In Leitrim more than 58 adults with disabilities rely on RehabCare resource centres and vital outreach or live in our supported accommodation services.

Following talks with Health Minister, Simon Harris and Disability Minister, Finian McGrath on yesterday, Tuesday May 21, RehabCare has secured €2m to continue its work nationwide.

Rehab provides vital services to 3,000 adults and children with disabilities across 147 services in 26 counties.

The agreement secures an additional €2million this year to fund RehabCare’s services. The group had threatened to terminate provision of services due to a €2m HSE funding shortfall. Rehab Group and its Board are deeply relieved that these critical care services for more than 3,000 people throughout 117 locations can now continue to be provided.

RehabCare offers life-changing care and support for the people it serves. This includes vital respite and residential services for 186 children, many with high-support needs. It includes day services for more than 1,600 adults along with supported accommodation services which allows hundreds of people to live independently in their communities, some after leaving decades of institutional care.

Rehab Group CEO, Mo Flynn said “Every day we see the difference our work makes to the people who use our services and throughout this campaign we heard how much it would affect them were those services to be threatened. Many of people supported us by contacting their TDs, Councillors and Senators, and by holding days of action. We’re delighted their voices were heard by the HSE, Minister Harris and Minister McGrath.

“We welcome the fact that we have reached a resolution and that we can now continue to provide these vital services to the people of Leitrim who rely on them. The news will come as an enormous relief to the people in our services, their families and our dedicated staff who have worked so hard to campaign for the continuation of their services.”