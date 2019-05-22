Money laundering trial against Leitrim man hears audio recordings

The trial of a former psychic charged with money laundering has heard audio recordings in which a man says cash cannot be withdrawn from “the €800,000” without raising alarm bells.

Simon Gold (54) with an address of Augharan, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim, has pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to 22 charges including money laundering, theft, deception and control of false instruments on dates between January 1, 2010 and October 22, 2012.

The trial has heard that Mr Gold accepted he had used the names Simon Gold, Simon Gould, Simon Magnier and Niall O'Donoghue.

On the fourth day of evidence before the jury, Detective Garda Deirdre Heenehan told Lorcan Staines SC, prosecuting, that during their investigations gardaí seized a laptop which contained a number of audio recordings which she said were relevant to the case.

On a recording made on October 15, 2012, which was played to the jury, two men can be heard speaking. One of the men, who is referred to as “Niall” by the other, tells the other that he cannot withdraw €50,000 in cash from “the €800,000” without raising alarm bells.

“Niall” can be heard saying that if this all happens under the radar then “happy days”. He can be heard saying that the “first flag that's raised we're f***ed” and if they freeze the account “we get nothing”.

He can be heard remarking how many times that has happened in the past and that it only happens “if we get greedy”. He can be heard saying that there would be nothing worse than “having been so close and yet so far” and that they want to see more money coming in.

On a recording made on October 24, 2012, which was also played to the jury, a man can be heard saying that he has not “seen a penny out of this”.

This man can be heard saying he is looking for €15,000 in cash as he does not have any bank accounts left. He can be heard saying that he has got “nothing out of nothing” because his account was frozen and that “we can sort all this out” by working together.

The trial has heard that Mr Gold agreed in interview with gardaí that €800,000 was transferred into an Ulster Bank account in the name of Anglo Irish Global Ltd on October 15, 2012. The trial has heard Mr Gold acknowledged he is responsible for this bank account.

The trial continues tomorrow before Judge Nolan and a jury.