Disappointed Pat Gilhooley says he "lost the fight" for the final seat in the Ballinamore area

“It would be easier to lose by more” commented a tired and emotional Pat Gilhooley after he conceded his defeat by just six votes on Sunday evening to Gerry Dolan IND.



Sinn Féin’s Gilhooley polled extremely well for a first time candidate, but in the end it was poor party vote management that made him “lose the fight.”



The long time Sinn Féin activist said “that's the joys of politics” and noted “I got my eyes opened to it last night - every vote counts, every 1,2,3,4 is needed.”

He alluded to the overcrowding of candidates in the Drumshanbo area and said he found eliminations to be much better use to him than surplus transfers.

Gilhooley was pleased with his first count vote of 640 but said the transfers of Caroline Mulvey’s vote on elimination “went everywhere.” He said in local elections “it is all local, it is a vote on the person not the party or politics.”

Gilhooley said he was was happy with the reaction he got on the doorsteps out canvassing, and while he is disappointed he did not rule out seeking election again. “I am not going anywhere I intend to live in Co Leitrim for the rest of my life” he commented and added that he will remain active in politics and his community.

Gilhooley did congratulate Matt Carthy on his great vote, the results of which are still no official.

Watch: Gerry Dolan is the last councillor elected for Leitrim Local Elections 2019