Bundoran Soapbox race cancelled as a result of poor weather forecast

The organisers of the Bundoran Soapbox Race have cancelled the event due to this weekend's poor weather forecast.

The event was scheduled to be held on Sunday, June 2.

Announcing the decision on their event page organisers said: "It is with regret that we have decided to cancel this Sunday’s soapbox race event. Following consultation with weather charts and Met Eireann, the forecast is not favourable to run an event outdoors. For the comfort and safety of our volunteers, participants and spectators the organising committee has made the difficult decision to cancel the event. We are sorry to cause any disappointment, particularly to those who have already built soapboxes. We would like to thank those who had volunteered their time to help out at the event. Our annual flag day street collection will go ahead on Sunday and we thank you in advance for your generosity and continuing support of Bundoran RNLI Lifeboat."