Woman dies after being struck by vehicle

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision at Kilmaryal, Elphin, Co. Roscommon.

The collision occurred at approximately 8pm on yesterday, Thursday, 6th June 2019.

A pedestrian, a female in her 60’s, was fatally injured when she was struck by a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 50s, was not injured.

The road is currently closed to facilitate an examination of the area by Garda Forensic Collision investigator and local diversions are in place.

