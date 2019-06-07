Versailles programme talk in Carrigallen this evening

The talk by popular Leitrim historian and journalist Ronan McGreevy will take place this evening, Friday, June 7, at 7pm in Bredagh Old School, Carrigallen.

Entitled ‘The Men Who Returned’, Ronan will speak about the Leitrim men who fought in WW1 and the challenges they faced returning to a changed homeland after events of 1916.

The ‘Threads of Change’ WW1 museum and exhibition will also pop up in Bredagh Old School to accompany this talk.

Admission free and all are welcome.