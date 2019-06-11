Over €5.7million investment announced for Knock Airport

The Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross, announced today that he is making an initial allocation of over €8.85 million in Exchequer grants to the airports of Donegal, Ireland West Airport Knock and Kerry under his Department’s Regional Airports Programme.

Ireland West Airport Knock will get €5,761,748, Donegal €884,912 and Kerry €2,208,911 capital investment in the areas of safety and security, are being provided to each of the airports as follows:

Minister Ross said: "Today’s announcement is further evidence of this Government’s commitment to the Regional Airports Programme as part of Project Ireland 2040. A total of €72 million is being invested in safety and security related infrastructure enhancement projects and equipment over the lifetime of the National Development Plan. These grant allocations will help Ireland’s smallest airports to grow to a viable and self-sustaining position as envisaged by the National Aviation Policy."

The Minister is also pleased to announce a decision, in principle, by Government to give €5 million of an Exchequer grant towards a €12 million runway extension project at Waterford Airport. The remaining cost of the project will be met from private investor and local authority interests who have committed to funding €5 million and €2 million respectively in return for an equity shareholding in Waterford Airport.

