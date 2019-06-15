Paddy O'Rourke elected Cathaoirleach of Ballinamore Municipal District

The first meeting of the new Ballinamore Municipal District was held on Friday, June 14.

At the meeting Carrigallen Cllr Paddy O’Rourke was elected Cathaoirleach of the district, while new councillor Ita Flynn-Reynolds was elected Leas Cathaoirleach.

Cllr O’Rourke and Cllr Flynn-Reynolds were also elected to the Leitrim Heritage Forum.

The members sent their good wishes to Cllr Caillian Ellis who is currently in Cavan General Hospital. Cllr O’Rourke wished him a “speedy recovery” and they all said they hoped he would be back at the meetings shortly.

The members agreed to hold four meetings every year of the Ballinamore MD in the Ballinamore Tourism Office as a show of support for the initiative.

Also read: "Disastrous local election" for Sinn Féin says Deputy Martin Kenny