16-year-old missing from Sligo

Gardaí wish to seek the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Kian Dwyer who is missing from his home in Sligo.

Kian was last seen on the 6th July in Sligo Town and it's believed he may have travelled to Tallaght in Dublin.

He is described as being 5’11’’, of slim build with brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen he was wearing a red zip jumper, navy tracksuit bottoms and green runners.

Anyone who has seen Kian or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 6666000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.