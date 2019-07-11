Ray D'Arcy in Drumshanbo this afternoon

Leitrim Observer reporter

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

Email:

editor@leitrimobserver.ie

My Kildare Life interview with broadcaster Ray D'Arcy

Ray D'Arcy will be in Drumshanbo today

The Ray D’Arcy Show will broadcast live from Acres Lake, Drumshanbo on RTÉ Radio 1 today, Thursday, from 3–4.30pm.

The show is one of a series from various locations throughout Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands as part of Fáilte Ireland’s ‘Yours to Uncover’ marketing campaign for the region.

Everyone is invited to come down and enjoy the fun or listen through the airwaves to uncover #IrelandsHiddenHeartlands