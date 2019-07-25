Manorhamilton Agriculture Show takes place this weekend

The premier event of the North Leitrim calendar returns to the Bee Park this Saturday, July 27 with the 2019 Manorhamilton Agricultural Show.

This year is a bumper year for the town with the return of the Wild Rose Festival starting last weekend. This festival will run up until July 28 along with the Annual Country Jamboree on the Main Street.

The committee is proud to put the often-overlooked area of North Leitrim back on the map.

The usual favourites are all back at this year's show with the best of cattle and sheep to photography, baking, handcrafts, handwriting, horticulture and flowers, art, poultry and our beloved pets.

To add to the mix, the organising committee are delighted to announce the return of the horse and pony classes to the show and the addition of goat classes for the first time.

Get those entries in fast as closing date for entries is this Thursday, July 25 at 1pm.

Another first for the show this year will be live music in the marquee with Manorhamilton's own Martin Curneen, Saoirse Cummins and DJ Kilkenny on hand for anyone interested in a jive or just want to listen to the best North Leitrim has to offer.

For those looking for a challenge this year there is the punishing, back-breaking, obstacle course. Teams of four will compete for €250 cash. Entrants must be aged 16 or over and all teams must register by 11:30am on Saturday, July 27 to be in place at 12pm for kickoff. Rumour has it there’s a team of wild roses eyeing top prize already!

For an easier chance at €250 the show also has a ‘Guess the weight’ competition featuring a new species of competitor. Our prized pigs will be on display on the day. The winner will be announced at 3pm.

To round things off the show committee has another first with the Donkey Derby kicking off at 4pm. Let’s hope they don’t all decide to go backwards on us!

For any enquiries call the show office on 0873346995, email manorhamiltonshow

@gmail.com or call into the main office on Main Street, Manorhamilton.

Thank you to all the sponsors, stewards, exhibitors and the unsung heroes that make the Manorhamilton Show the fantastic day for the community that is always is.