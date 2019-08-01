Annual Carrick Regatta this weekend

The domestic rowing season is set for another wonderful finale this Sunday, August 4, as Carrick-on-Shannon Rowing Club host the annual Carrick Sprints.

The committee and membership are excited at the very healthy entry for the event consisting of representatives of no less than 17 clubs from around the country.

The entries are now closed and regatta secretary is busy putting the finishing touches to the regatta timetable which will see racing from early Sunday morning through until evening time with approximately 100 races.

This has been a very busy season for our club with junior membership at the club at an all-time high.

While these pages have conveyed our adventures and successes over this past year for many of our seasoned campaigners we are especially looking forward to some new junior crews taking part in their first competitive event at our home regatta.

These junior boys and girls will take part in a number of junior 12 and junior 14 sculling, double and quad events.

They have made brilliant progress over these past few months with technique, fitness and boat skill under the guidance of our committed coaching team and Club Captain John Lowe. We wish them all well for the day.

For our more seasoned junior members there will be some opportunities to race the very best of crews from around the country with visitors from Athlone, Sligo, Bann, Offaly, Castleconell and Waterville to name but a few all making the trip to Carrick.

Carrick will be well represented in all these competitions and we hope for some hotly contested finals and with some luck some Carrick Head to Head finals.

An addition to the regatta this year will see clubs compete for the honour of receiving the Tony Keane Perpetual Trophy. Our late Honorary President Tony (Rest in Peace) was the backbone of the club and this is a fitting tribute presented to the club in his honour by the Keane family. The trophy will be presented to the best competitive club on the day but make no mistake this is a trophy our members would love to hold onto.

All of these races can be best viewed from the Quays adjacent to the Moonriver mooring area as crews strive for the line.

As always wonderful informative commentary will accompany racing as Club Chairperson Gabriel Cox keeps a watchful eye on proceedings. He will be ably assisted by a team of volunteers working on and off the water as umpires, marshalls, slip stewards and safety officers.

We thank them all in advance of the occasion and also our parents committee who put on a fantastic spread of food on the day to raise some income for the club.

We thank visiting Inland Waterways Shannon Rally and Waterways Ireland for coordinating with the club for the duration of the regatta. We also thank the business community and the people of Carrick for their ongoing financial support.